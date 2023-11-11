Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)
- Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Canisius Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Henderson: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Canisius AVG
|Canisius Rank
|306th
|66.8
|Points Scored
|70.4
|203rd
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
