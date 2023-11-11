The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Game Information

Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)

Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank 306th 66.8 Points Scored 70.4 203rd 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 30.6 251st 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.5 60th 274th 11.9 Assists 14.3 88th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

