The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) play in a matchup with no set line at Reilly Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats

Saint Bonaventure put together a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Saint Bonaventure (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 7.1% more often than Canisius (11-11-0) last year.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 66.8 137.2 67.7 140 136.4 Canisius 70.4 137.2 72.3 140 140.0

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bonnies averaged 5.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Golden Griffins gave up (72.3).

Saint Bonaventure went 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 16-12-0 14-14-0 Canisius 11-11-0 13-9-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Canisius 11-4 Home Record 7-5 2-11 Away Record 3-12 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

