Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) play in a matchup with no set line at Reilly Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Olean, New York
- Venue: Reilly Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats
- Saint Bonaventure put together a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Saint Bonaventure (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 7.1% more often than Canisius (11-11-0) last year.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Bonaventure
|66.8
|137.2
|67.7
|140
|136.4
|Canisius
|70.4
|137.2
|72.3
|140
|140.0
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bonnies averaged 5.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Golden Griffins gave up (72.3).
- Saint Bonaventure went 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Bonaventure
|16-12-0
|14-14-0
|Canisius
|11-11-0
|13-9-0
Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Saint Bonaventure
|Canisius
|11-4
|Home Record
|7-5
|2-11
|Away Record
|3-12
|10-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|72.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|62.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.