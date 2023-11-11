Sam Bennett will compete at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Bennett at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Bennett Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sam Bennett Insights

Bennett has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Bennett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Bennett's average finish has been 34th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Bennett has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 35 -2 284 0 6 0 0 $302,155

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,828 yards this week, which is 181 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The courses that Bennett has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,348 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Bennett's Last Time Out

Bennett shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of the field.

His 3.9-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was strong, putting him in the 69th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bennett shot better than 45% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Bennett carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bennett carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Bennett's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

At that last outing, Bennett's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, four).

Bennett ended the Sanderson Farms Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (five), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Bennett finished without one.

