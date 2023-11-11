The Siena Saints (1-0) go up against the Richmond Spiders (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Robins Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints shot 43.3% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.9% the Spiders' opponents shot last season.

Siena went 10-4 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Saints were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spiders finished 338th.

The Saints put up an average of 68.6 points per game last year, only 0.8 more points than the 67.8 the Spiders allowed to opponents.

Siena put together a 15-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

Siena Home & Away Comparison

Siena put up more points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.

The Saints allowed 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 69.4 away.

At home, Siena sunk 7.4 triples per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.3). Siena's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (33%).

Siena Upcoming Schedule