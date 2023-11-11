Saturday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (1-0) and the Siena Saints (1-0) at Robins Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-76, with Richmond securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Siena vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Siena vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 80, Siena 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-3.0)

Richmond (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 156.0

Siena Performance Insights

Last year Siena averaged 68.6 points per game (259th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 67.2 points per contest (88th-ranked).

The Saints pulled down 31.5 boards per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.1 rebounds per contest (59th-ranked).

Siena averaged 12.8 assists per game, which ranked them 193rd in the country.

The Saints committed 12.5 turnovers per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

With 6.7 treys per game, the Saints were 256th in the nation. They had a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 138th in college basketball.

Siena allowed opposing teams to post a 33.5% three-point percentage last year (160th-ranked in college basketball), but it provided a lift by giving up just 5.2 three-pointers per game (sixth-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Siena took 65.5% two-pointers (accounting for 72.2% of the team's baskets) and 34.5% three-pointers (27.8%).

