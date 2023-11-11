The Richmond Spiders (1-0) host the Siena Saints (1-0) at Robins Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Siena vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Betting Records & Stats

Last season 14 of Siena's games hit the over.

The Saints beat the spread 11 times in 32 games last year.

Siena (11-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 9.1% more often than Richmond (11-19-0) last season.

Siena vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 68.9 137.5 67.8 135 136.7 Siena 68.6 137.5 67.2 135 135.0

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Saints scored just 0.8 more points per game last year (68.6) than the Spiders allowed their opponents to score (67.8).

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Siena went 10-4 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

Siena vs. Richmond Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 11-19-0 14-16-0 Siena 11-13-0 14-10-0

Siena vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Siena 12-4 Home Record 8-5 1-11 Away Record 7-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

