In a Saturday soccer schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups, the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match featuring New Caledonia versus England is a game to watch.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Caledonia vs England

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 3:48 AM ET

3:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs Poland

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 3:48 AM ET

3:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: Roma vs Napoli

League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer

Women's Italian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 6:26 AM ET

6:26 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs Iran

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 6:48 AM ET

6:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Argentina vs Senegal

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur FC

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs Annecy FC

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Manchester United vs Luton Town

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Modena vs U.C. Sampdoria

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Portimonense vs Chaves

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Stade de Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 10:50 AM ET

10:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Hatayspor vs Galatasaray A.S.

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Wehda FC vs Al Nassr

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: AJ Auxerre vs AS Saint-Étienne

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United FC

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Peñarol

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Women's Champions League: SC Casablanca vs JKT Queens

League: CAF Women's Champions League

CAF Women's Champions League Game Time: 2:55 PM ET

2:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Women's Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Athlético F.C. d'Abidjan

League: CAF Women's Champions League

CAF Women's Champions League Game Time: 2:55 PM ET

2:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Le Havre vs AS Monaco

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:55 PM ET

2:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Aucas vs Independiente del Valle

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs OL Reign

League: NWSL

NWSL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs California

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

