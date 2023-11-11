In the game between the Albany (NY) Great Danes and Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM, our projection system expects the Great Danes to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-32.5) 51.3 Albany (NY) 42, Stony Brook 9

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves have posted one win against the spread this season.

There have been four Seawolves games (out of six) that went over the total this season.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes went 5-6-0 ATS last year.

Last year, seven Great Danes games went over the point total.

Seawolves vs. Great Danes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stony Brook 14.7 39.3 13.3 32 15.8 45.2 Albany (NY) 27.6 18.6 31 10.3 25.3 24.2

