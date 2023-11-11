The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-9) meet a fellow CAA foe when they visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook owns the 89th-ranked offense this season (319.4 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 475.2 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Albany (NY) ranks 58th in the FCS (363 total yards per game) and 30th defensively (308.1 total yards allowed per game).

Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

Stony Brook Albany (NY) 319.4 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (30th) 475.2 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.1 (57th) 109.1 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.1 (84th) 210.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.9 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has thrown for 1,715 yards (190.6 ypg) to lead Stony Brook, completing 54.9% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Roland Dempster has 362 rushing yards on 76 carries with three touchdowns.

Ross Tallarico has collected 252 yards on 43 attempts.

Anthony Johnson's team-leading 660 yards as a receiver have come on 53 receptions (out of 62 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jayce Freeman has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 337 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayden Cook has compiled 32 grabs for 326 yards, an average of 36.2 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has recored 2,377 passing yards, or 237.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.9% of his passes and has thrown 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Griffin Woodell has run the ball 97 times for 508 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 185 yards and four touchdowns.

Faysal Aden has collected 364 yards (on 88 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton's 625 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions on 41 targets with seven touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has caught 25 passes and compiled 529 receiving yards (52.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Marqeese Dietz has racked up 422 reciving yards (42.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

