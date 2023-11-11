Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Syracuse Orange and Pittsburgh Panthers square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Orange. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (+3) Over (37.5) Syracuse 24, Pittsburgh 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 ACC Predictions

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Orange have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Orange is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Syracuse has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3 points or more this year (0-4).

One of the Orange's eight games with a set total has hit the over (12.5%).

The average over/under for Syracuse games this year is 15.9 more points than the point total of 37.5 for this outing.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Panthers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 37.5, 8.8 points fewer than the average total in Pittsburgh games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Orange vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 20.7 28.2 27.0 24.0 12.8 33.5 Syracuse 24.6 23.3 33.2 14.2 13.8 34.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.