The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-7) and the Syracuse Orange (4-5) play at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

While Pittsburgh's defense ranks 88th with 28.2 points allowed per game, the Panthers have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 22nd-worst (20.7 points per game). Syracuse is generating 353.6 total yards per game on offense this season (92nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 393.7 total yards per contest (86th-ranked).

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Syracuse Pittsburgh 353.6 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.6 (121st) 393.7 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.9 (61st) 153.1 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.2 (120th) 200.4 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (87th) 16 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,513 yards (168.1 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 62.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 316 yards (35.1 ypg) on 89 carries with six touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, LeQuint Allen, has carried the ball 137 times for 695 yards (77.2 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Alford's 389 receiving yards (43.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions on 44 targets with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has 25 receptions (on 50 targets) for a total of 375 yards (41.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown's 23 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 305 yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Christian Veilleux has thrown for 1,018 yards (113.1 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 50% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Rodney Hammond has racked up 338 yards on 79 carries while finding the end zone three times.

C'Bo Flemister has carried the ball 81 times for 329 yards (36.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield has hauled in 36 catches for 498 yards (55.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerrod Means has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 487 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gavin Bartholomew has been the target of 28 passes and hauled in 18 grabs for 326 yards, an average of 36.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

