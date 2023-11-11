Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-7) face off against the Syracuse Orange (4-5) at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York on November 11, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ACC Network. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the matchup. The over/under in this outing is 37.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pittsburgh (-3)
|37.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Pittsburgh (-3)
|37.5
|-142
|+118
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Syracuse has won just two games against the spread this year.
- The Orange have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
- Pittsburgh has won two games against the spread this season.
