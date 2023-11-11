The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-7) face off against the Syracuse Orange (4-5) at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York on November 11, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ACC Network. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the matchup. The over/under in this outing is 37.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Syracuse has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Orange have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Pittsburgh has won two games against the spread this season.

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

