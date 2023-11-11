The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-7) face off against the Syracuse Orange (4-5) at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York on November 11, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ACC Network. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the matchup. The over/under in this outing is 37.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Pittsburgh (-3) 37.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Pittsburgh (-3) 37.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has won just two games against the spread this year.
  • The Orange have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
  • Pittsburgh has won two games against the spread this season.

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

