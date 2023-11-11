Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York is the setting for the Pittsburgh Panthers' (2-7) matchup against the Syracuse Orange (4-5) on November 11, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ACC Network. The Panthers are a 3-point favorite in the game. The game has an over/under of 37.5 points.

Pittsburgh ranks 22nd-worst in scoring offense (20.7 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 89th with 28.2 points allowed per contest. In terms of total offense, Syracuse ranks 92nd in the FBS (353.6 total yards per game) and 86th defensively (393.7 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pittsburgh -3 -110 -110 37.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Syracuse Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Orange are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 214.7 yards per game (-121-worst in college football) and conceding 471 (eighth-worst).

The Orange are scoring 7.7 points per game in their past three games (-123-worst in college football), and conceding 32 per game (-63-worst).

Syracuse is -117-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (103.7), and -48-worst in passing yards allowed (239.7).

The Orange are gaining 111 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-64-worst in college football), and conceding 231.3 per game (-112-worst).

The Orange are winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in their past three games.

In its past three contests, Syracuse has hit the over once.

Week 11 ACC Betting Trends

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Orange have not covered the spread this year (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Syracuse has gone over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).

Syracuse has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Syracuse has been at least a +125 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bet on Syracuse to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,513 yards (168.1 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 316 yards (35.1 ypg) on 89 carries with six touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, LeQuint Allen, has carried the ball 137 times for 695 yards (77.2 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Alford's 389 receiving yards (43.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 catches on 44 targets with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has 25 receptions (on 50 targets) for a total of 375 yards (41.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown has racked up 305 reciving yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Marlowe Wax, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has racked up four sacks, six TFL and 63 tackles.

Justin Barron has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 59 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.