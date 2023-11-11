Our computer model predicts the LIU Post Pioneers will defeat the Wagner Seahawks on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Wagner vs. LIU Post Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction LIU Post (-6.8) 43.9 LIU Post 25, Wagner 19

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of five of Seahawks games last season went over the point total.

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven of Pioneers games last season hit the over.

Seahawks vs. Pioneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LIU Post 16 26.2 17 27.7 15.5 25.5 Wagner 14.4 28.7 21.8 23.8 8.6 32.6

