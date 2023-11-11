The LIU Post Pioneers (3-6) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Wagner Seahawks (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in an NEC showdown.

While LIU Post's defense ranks 61st with 26.2 points allowed per game, the Pioneers have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking 15th-worst (16.0 points per game). Wagner ranks 11th-worst in points per game (14.4), but it has been better defensively, ranking 80th in the FCS with 28.7 points ceded per contest.

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. LIU Post Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Old Westbury, New York

Old Westbury, New York Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Wagner vs. LIU Post Key Statistics

Wagner LIU Post 286.8 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.0 (101st) 370.8 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.7 (70th) 123.9 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.8 (37th) 162.9 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.2 (123rd) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has thrown for 1,352 yards on 52.9% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 109 yards with two scores.

Zachary Palmer-Smith is his team's leading rusher with 109 carries for 511 yards, or 56.8 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Rickey Spruill has run for 438 yards across 93 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jaylen Bonelli has hauled in 457 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Trevor Shorter has recorded 235 receiving yards (26.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Mark Didio's 28 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 204 yards (22.7 ypg).

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell has thrown for 678 yards (75.3 ypg) to lead LIU Post, completing 51.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 178 rushing yards on 52 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Davon Wells has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 319 yards (35.4 per game) with two scores. He has also caught 20 passes for 254 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Pat Bowen has collected 316 yards on 53 attempts, scoring one time.

Owen Glascoe has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 189 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Aviyon Smith-Mack's 11 grabs have turned into 179 yards.

