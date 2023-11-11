The Week 11 college football slate included one game featuring NEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Jump to Matchup:

Wagner vs. LIU Post

Week 11 NEC Results

LIU Post 49 Wagner 14

LIU Post Leaders

  • Passing: Chris Howell (5-for-10, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Angelo Rodriguez (8 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Davon Wells (0 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS)

Wagner Leaders

  • Passing: Steven Krajewski (12-for-23, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Rickey Spruill (27 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jaylen Bonelli (0 TAR, 6 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

LIU PostWagner
375Total Yards339
203Passing Yards169
172Rushing Yards170
0Turnovers1

Next Week's NEC Games

Duquesne Dukes at Merrimack Warriors

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Duane Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Arute Field
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

Sacred Heart Pioneers at UConn Huskies

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
  • TV Channel: UConn+
  • Favorite: -

Post Eagles at Wagner Seahawks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

LIU Post Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

