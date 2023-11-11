Week 11 Pioneer League Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 11 college football schedule included four games with Pioneer League teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Davidson vs. Morehead State | Marist vs. Dayton
Week 11 Pioneer League Results
Morehead State 47 Davidson 17
Morehead State Leaders
- Passing: Bryce Patterson (10-for-16, 240 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: James Louis (12 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Ryan Upp (5 TAR, 5 REC, 140 YDS, 3 TDs)
Davidson Leaders
- Passing: Coulter Cleland (12-for-27, 83 YDS, 1 TD, 5 INTs)
- Rushing: Mari Adams (15 ATT, 122 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Brody Reina (2 TAR, 2 REC, 27 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Morehead State
|Davidson
|358
|Total Yards
|378
|240
|Passing Yards
|115
|118
|Rushing Yards
|263
|0
|Turnovers
|6
Dayton 35 Marist 6
Dayton Leaders
- Passing: Drew VanVleet (21-for-30, 228 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Luke Hansen (17 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jake Coleman (7 TAR, 7 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)
Marist Leaders
- Passing: Logan Brabham (26-for-35, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Amin Woods (11 ATT, 92 YDS)
- Receiving: Matt Stianche (7 TAR, 7 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Dayton
|Marist
|424
|Total Yards
|356
|228
|Passing Yards
|259
|196
|Rushing Yards
|97
|2
|Turnovers
|3
Next Week's Pioneer League Games
Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
San Diego Toreros at Stetson Hatters
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Morehead State Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Valparaiso Beacons at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Dayton Flyers at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
