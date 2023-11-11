The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) host a Big Ten clash against the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin is totaling 374.9 yards per game on offense (76th in the FBS), and rank 38th on defense, yielding 333.6 yards allowed per game. Northwestern ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (292.1), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 32nd in the FBS with 331.1 total yards surrendered per contest.

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Wisconsin Northwestern 374.9 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.1 (129th) 333.6 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.1 (27th) 161 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.6 (122nd) 213.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.6 (105th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,128 yards (125.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 161 rushing yards on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 754 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Chez Mellusi has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 306 yards (34 per game) with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has hauled in 46 receptions for 500 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Bryson Green has put up a 360-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes on 54 targets.

Chimere Dike has compiled 16 receptions for 282 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has racked up 926 yards on 59% passing while recording six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 382 yards, or 42.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Brendan Sullivan has racked up 160 yards (on 75 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has hauled in 507 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Johnson has collected 415 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 34 receptions.

A.J. Henning's 48 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wisconsin or Northwestern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.