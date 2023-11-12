Can we anticipate Alexis Lafreniere finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

  • Lafreniere has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
  • Lafreniere has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 22.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Wild 3 1 2 14:31 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:31 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:08 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:02 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:37 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:03 Away W 4-1
10/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 4-1

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

