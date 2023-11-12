The New York Rangers, including Alexis Lafreniere, are in action Sunday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Lafreniere in the Rangers-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Lafreniere has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 15:56 on the ice per game.

Lafreniere has a goal in five games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Lafreniere has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 13 games this season, Lafreniere has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Lafreniere has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 5 9 Points 2 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.