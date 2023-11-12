Will Allen Lazard Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Allen Lazard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets play the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Seeking Lazard's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Lazard has been targeted 35 times and has 19 catches for 273 yards (14.4 per reception) and one TD.
Allen Lazard Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Jets have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Jeremy Ruckert (LP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lazard 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|19
|273
|52
|1
|14.4
Lazard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|4
|2
|46
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|5
|3
|39
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|3
|3
|61
|1
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|4
|3
|33
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|6
|3
|45
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|6
|2
|18
|0
