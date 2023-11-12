Allen Lazard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets play the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Seeking Lazard's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Allen Lazard and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Lazard has been targeted 35 times and has 19 catches for 273 yards (14.4 per reception) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Lazard's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Allen Lazard Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Jets have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Jeremy Ruckert (LP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Lazard 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 19 273 52 1 14.4

Lazard Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 2 18 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.