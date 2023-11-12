New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league, 192.2 per game.

Lazard has 273 receiving yards on 19 grabs (35 targets), with one TD, averaging 34.1 yards per game.

Lazard vs. the Raiders

Lazard vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is allowing 192.2 yards per game this year, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

So far this year, the Raiders have given up 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 15th in the NFL.

Allen Lazard Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-111)

Lazard Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this season, Lazard has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Lazard has received 13.1% of his team's 268 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He is averaging 7.8 yards per target (55th in league play), picking up 273 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

In one of eight games this year, Lazard has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

Lazard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

