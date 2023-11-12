The New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders are slated to meet in a Week 10 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Allen Lazard get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Allen Lazard score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Lazard has 19 catches for 273 yards and one score this year. He has been targeted 35 times, and is averaging 34.1 yards per contest.

Lazard, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Allen Lazard Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 2 18 0

