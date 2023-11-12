Sunday's game between the Army Black Knights (0-2) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-1) at Christl Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-55 and heavily favors Army to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Black Knights are coming off of a 76-68 loss to Marist in their most recent game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Army vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Army vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 88, Fairleigh Dickinson 55

Other Patriot Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Army Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Black Knights were outscored by 3.8 points per game last season (posting 60.9 points per game, 259th in college basketball, while conceding 64.7 per outing, 190th in college basketball) and had a -114 scoring differential.

With 62.4 points per game in Patriot action, Army put up 1.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.9 PPG).

When playing at home, the Black Knights put up 3.7 fewer points per game (58.8) than in away games last year (62.5).

Defensively Army was better at home last season, ceding 61.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.