How to Watch Army vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) hit the court against the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on Big Ten Network.
Army vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Army Stats Insights
- The Black Knights' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers had given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- Army compiled a 14-11 straight up record in games it shot over 40.9% from the field.
- The Black Knights were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hoosiers finished 231st.
- The Black Knights scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, only 4.4 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, Army went 12-6.
Army Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Army averaged 74.0 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 72.7.
- At home, the Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.4.
- At home, Army made 7.5 triples per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Army's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than away (38.1%) as well.
Army Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Marist
|L 71-55
|Christl Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Stonehill
|L 57-44
|Merkert Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/17/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Christl Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|-
|SEFCU Arena
