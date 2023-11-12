The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) hit the court against the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Army vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Army Stats Insights

  • The Black Knights' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers had given up to their opponents (40.9%).
  • Army compiled a 14-11 straight up record in games it shot over 40.9% from the field.
  • The Black Knights were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hoosiers finished 231st.
  • The Black Knights scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, only 4.4 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, Army went 12-6.

Army Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Army averaged 74.0 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 72.7.
  • At home, the Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.4.
  • At home, Army made 7.5 triples per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Army's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than away (38.1%) as well.

Army Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Marist L 71-55 Christl Arena
11/9/2023 @ Stonehill L 57-44 Merkert Gymnasium
11/12/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
11/17/2023 Quinnipiac - Christl Arena
11/21/2023 @ Albany (NY) - SEFCU Arena

