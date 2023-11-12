The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) hit the court against the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Army vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Army Stats Insights

The Black Knights' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers had given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Army compiled a 14-11 straight up record in games it shot over 40.9% from the field.

The Black Knights were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hoosiers finished 231st.

The Black Knights scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, only 4.4 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, Army went 12-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Army Home & Away Comparison

At home, Army averaged 74.0 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 72.7.

At home, the Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.4.

At home, Army made 7.5 triples per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Army's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than away (38.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Army Upcoming Schedule