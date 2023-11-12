The Army Black Knights (0-2) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Army matchup.

Army vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Army vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Army vs. Indiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Army covered 13 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Indiana went 16-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 18 Hoosiers games last season hit the over.

