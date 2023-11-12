Sunday's contest at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) squaring off against the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on November 12. Our computer prediction projects a 65-58 victory for Indiana, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Army vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Army vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 65, Army 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-6.4)

Indiana (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 122.8

Army Performance Insights

Last season Army posted 73.1 points per game (141st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 70.4 points per contest (191st-ranked).

The Black Knights averaged 32.1 boards per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 28.9 rebounds per contest (51st-ranked).

Last year Army ranked 186th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.9 per game.

The Black Knights ranked 224th in college basketball with 12.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 317th with 10.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Black Knights sank 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 35.2% three-point percentage (116th-ranked).

Last season Army allowed 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.2% (137th-ranked) from downtown.

Army attempted 34.5 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 61.4% of the shots it took (and 71.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.7 treys per contest, which were 38.6% of its shots (and 28.5% of the team's buckets).

