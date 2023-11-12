Army vs. Indiana November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) will play the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.
Army vs. Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Army Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Rucker: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Roberts: 12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chris Mann: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coleton Benson: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Indiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Army vs. Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Army AVG
|Army Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
