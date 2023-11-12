The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) host the Army Black Knights (0-2) at Assembly Hall on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Army vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Black Knights Betting Records & Stats

In Army's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

The Black Knights had 13 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Indiana (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 5.2% more often than Army (13-14-0) last year.

Army vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 74.7 147.8 68.7 139.1 142.4 Army 73.1 147.8 70.4 139.1 141.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Army Insights & Trends

The Black Knights scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, just 4.4 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.

Army went 10-6 against the spread and 12-6 overall when it scored more than 68.7 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Army vs. Indiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-14-0 18-12-0 Army 13-14-0 15-12-0

Army vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Army 15-2 Home Record 10-5 5-7 Away Record 7-8 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.