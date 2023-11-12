Will Artemi Panarin Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 12?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Artemi Panarin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Panarin stats and insights
- Panarin has scored in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken five shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Panarin has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 17.0% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Panarin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|16:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|17:32
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:31
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:10
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|3
|1
|2
|19:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|20:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|17:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:02
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Home
|L 4-1
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
