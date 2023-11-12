The New York Rangers, including Artemi Panarin, take the ice Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Panarin in the Rangers-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

Artemi Panarin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin's plus-minus this season, in 18:49 per game on the ice, is +5.

In seven of 13 games this year, Panarin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Panarin has recorded a point in all 13 games he's played this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Panarin has an assist in 12 of 13 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Panarin hits the over on his points prop total is 37.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.2%.

Panarin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 5 22 Points 4 8 Goals 2 14 Assists 2

