Will Barclay Goodrow Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 12?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Barclay Goodrow going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Goodrow stats and insights
- Goodrow is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Goodrow has zero points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Goodrow recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:22
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 2-1
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
