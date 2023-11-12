Sunday's game at Reitz Arena has the Binghamton Bearcats (1-1) going head to head against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-53 win, heavily favoring Binghamton.

The Bearcats' last game was a 73-64 loss to Siena on Thursday.

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Binghamton vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 72, Loyola (MD) 53

Other America East Predictions

Binghamton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearcats had a 0 scoring differential last season, putting up 61.1 points per game (256th in college basketball) and giving up 61.1 (84th in college basketball).

Binghamton averaged 1.1 more points in America East action (62.2) than overall (61.1).

The Bearcats scored more points at home (63.9 per game) than away (59.1) last season.

Binghamton conceded fewer points at home (56.6 per game) than on the road (64.1) last season.

