Blake Wheeler and the New York Rangers will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. Considering a bet on Wheeler? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Blake Wheeler vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Wheeler Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Wheeler has averaged 11:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Wheeler has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of 13 games this year, Wheeler has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

In one of 13 games this season, Wheeler has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Wheeler's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Wheeler has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 3 2 Points 2 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

