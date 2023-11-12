Breece Hall has a favorable matchup when his New York Jets play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Raiders concede 138.7 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Hall leads the team by recording 493 yards on 94 rushes (61.6 ypg). He's scored two rushing TDs. Hall also has 23 receptions for 199 yards (24.9 ypg) while scoring one touchdown through the air.

Hall vs. the Raiders

Hall vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games The Raiders have allowed 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has given up one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Raiders have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Hall will play against the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense this week. The Raiders allow 138.7 yards on the ground per game.

The Raiders have the No. 25 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.1 per game).

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-118)

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall has hit his rushing yards over in 37.5% of his opportunities (three of eight games).

The Jets have passed 60.2% of the time and run 39.8% this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 94 of his team's 177 total rushing attempts this season (53.1%).

Hall has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (37.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (45.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Hall Receiving Insights

Hall, in six of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hall has 11.6% of his team's target share (31 targets on 268 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.4 yards per target (100th in league play), racking up 199 yards on 31 passes thrown his way.

Hall, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 177 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

