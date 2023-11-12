When Breece Hall hits the gridiron for the New York Jets in their Week 10 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Hall has racked up a team-high 493 rushing yards (61.6 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Hall has also tacked on 23 catches for 199 yards (24.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Hall has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

In one of eight games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Breece Hall Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0 Week 8 @Giants 12 17 0 6 76 1 Week 9 Chargers 16 50 0 4 10 0

