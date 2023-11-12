In the Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will C.J. Uzomah score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will C.J. Uzomah score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Uzomah has 52 receiving yards on seven catches (11 targets) with one TD this campaign, averaging 8.7 yards per game.

In one of six games this year, Uzomah has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

C.J. Uzomah Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Patriots 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 1 1 Week 5 @Broncos 2 2 12 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Chargers 5 2 11 0

