The Sunday college basketball slate includes four games with a CAA team on the court. Among those contests is the Campbell Camels playing the Virginia Cavaliers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV George Mason Patriots at William & Mary Tribe 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Northeastern Huskies at Boston College Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Wagner Seahawks at Hofstra Pride 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 MSG (Live stream on Fubo) Campbell Camels at Virginia Cavaliers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 -

Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!