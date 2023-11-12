Will Chris Kreider Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 12?
The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Chris Kreider score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
Kreider stats and insights
- In eight of 13 games this season, Kreider has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 25.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Kreider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|14:49
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|20:42
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Home
|L 4-1
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
