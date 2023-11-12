The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Chris Kreider score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Kreider stats and insights

  • In eight of 13 games this season, Kreider has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 25.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:49 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 1 0 19:37 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:42 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 21:05 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 21:25 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:56 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 4-1
10/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:46 Home L 4-1

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

