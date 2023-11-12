The New York Rangers, Chris Kreider among them, meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. There are prop bets for Kreider available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Chris Kreider vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Kreider has averaged 18:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Kreider has scored a goal in eight of 13 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kreider has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of 13 games this year, Kreider has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Kreider has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Kreider has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 5 12 Points 3 9 Goals 2 3 Assists 1

