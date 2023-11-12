New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook has a good matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are allowing the second-most rushing yards in the NFL, 138.7 per game.

This year, Cook has compiled 121 rushing yards (15.1 ypg) on 43 total carries. In addition, Cook has 47 receiving yards (5.9 ypg) on 10 catches.

Cook vs. the Raiders

Cook vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games The Raiders have let two opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Raiders this season.

The run defense of the Raiders is giving up 138.7 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Opponents of the Raiders have scored 10 touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Raiders' defense is 25th in the league in that category.

Jets Player Previews

Dalvin Cook Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-105)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook went over his rushing yards total once in seven games played this season.

The Jets pass on 60.2% of their plays and run on 39.8%. They are 31st in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 177 rushes this season. He's handled 43 of those carries (24.3%).

Cook has no rushing touchdowns in eight games this season.

He has seven red zone carries for 29.2% of the team share (his team runs on 49% of its plays in the red zone).

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

