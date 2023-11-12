Will Dalvin Cook cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Cook has rushed for 121 yards (15.1 per game) on 43 carries.

Cook also has 10 receptions for 47 yards (5.9 per game).

In eight games, Cook has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Dalvin Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 12 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 7 0 1 1 0

