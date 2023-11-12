Daniel Bellinger Week 10 Preview vs. the Cowboys
Daniel Bellinger will be up against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.
Bellinger has amassed 65 receiving yards (after seven grabs). He has been targeted eight times, and posts 9.3 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Bellinger and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bellinger vs. the Cowboys
- Bellinger vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 20.5 REC YPG / REC TD
- Dallas' defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- The Cowboys have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.
- Dallas has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.
- The 179.1 passing yards the Cowboys give up per outing makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.
- Opponents of the Cowboys have put up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 15th in the NFL in that category.
Watch Giants vs Cowboys on Fubo!
Daniel Bellinger Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Bellinger with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bellinger Receiving Insights
- In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), Bellinger has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Bellinger has been targeted on eight of his team's 274 passing attempts this season (2.9% target share).
- He averages 8.1 yards per target this season (65 yards on eight targets).
- Bellinger does not have a TD reception this season in six games.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Bellinger's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Raiders
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|10/2/2023
|Week 4
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|9/21/2023
|Week 3
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.