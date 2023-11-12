Daniel Bellinger will be up against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Bellinger has amassed 65 receiving yards (after seven grabs). He has been targeted eight times, and posts 9.3 yards per game.

Bellinger vs. the Cowboys

Bellinger vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 2 GP / 20.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 20.5 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas' defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 179.1 passing yards the Cowboys give up per outing makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Cowboys have put up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 15th in the NFL in that category.

Daniel Bellinger Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Bellinger Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), Bellinger has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Bellinger has been targeted on eight of his team's 274 passing attempts this season (2.9% target share).

He averages 8.1 yards per target this season (65 yards on eight targets).

Bellinger does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Bellinger's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

