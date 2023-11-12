The November 12 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (5-3) and New York Giants (2-7) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the important numbers below.

Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Daniel Jones vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Daniel Jones 2023 Stats Dak Prescott 6 Games Played 8 67.5% Completion % 70.2% 909 (151.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,011 (251.4) 2 Touchdowns 13 6 Interceptions 5 206 (34.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 118 (14.8) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Cowboys Defensive Stats

This season, the Cowboys' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks fifth in the league with 18.5 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks second with 2,304 total yards allowed (288 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Dallas' defense has been on top of its game, with 1,433 passing yards allowed this year (fourth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Cowboys' defense is 11th in the NFL with 871 rushing yards allowed (108.9 per game) and 16th with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Dallas is 11th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (36.6%) and 22nd in red-zone efficiency allowed (60%).

Giants Defensive Stats

