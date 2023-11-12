Daniel Jones vs. Dak Prescott in Week 10: Giants vs. Cowboys Preview, Stats
The November 12 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (5-3) and New York Giants (2-7) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the important numbers below.
Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
Daniel Jones vs. Dak Prescott Matchup
|Daniel Jones
|2023 Stats
|Dak Prescott
|6
|Games Played
|8
|67.5%
|Completion %
|70.2%
|909 (151.5)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,011 (251.4)
|2
|Touchdowns
|13
|6
|Interceptions
|5
|206 (34.3)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|118 (14.8)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Cowboys Defensive Stats
- This season, the Cowboys' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks fifth in the league with 18.5 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks second with 2,304 total yards allowed (288 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Dallas' defense has been on top of its game, with 1,433 passing yards allowed this year (fourth-fewest in NFL).
- Against the run, the Cowboys' defense is 11th in the NFL with 871 rushing yards allowed (108.9 per game) and 16th with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.
- Defensively, Dallas is 11th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (36.6%) and 22nd in red-zone efficiency allowed (60%).
Dak Prescott Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 249.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Giants Defensive Stats
