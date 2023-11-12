New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 179.1 per game.

Slayton has 316 receiving yards on 23 grabs (41 targets), averaging 35.1 yards per game.

Slayton vs. the Cowboys

Slayton vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 33.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 33.7 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas' defense has not let a player rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

Slayton will play against the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys allow 179.1 passing yards per game.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 15th in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Slayton Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this season, Slayton has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Slayton has 15.0% of his team's target share (41 targets on 274 passing attempts).

He has 316 receiving yards on 41 targets to rank 59th in NFL play with 7.7 yards per target.

Slayton does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

