In the Week 10 contest between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Darius Slayton find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Darius Slayton score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Slayton's stat line shows 23 receptions for 316 yards. He averages 35.1 yards per game, and has been targeted on 41 occasions.

Slayton does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

Darius Slayton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 4 2 35 0 Week 6 @Bills 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 2 1 -1 0 Week 9 @Raiders 7 4 59 0

