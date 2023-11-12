Darius Slayton versus the Dallas Cowboys pass defense and Daron Bland is a matchup to watch in Week 10, when the Giants play the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 31.6 3.5 69 178 4.72

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Darius Slayton vs. Daron Bland Insights

Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense

Darius Slayton has hauled in 316 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his team this season.

Through the air, New York has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking second-last in the NFL by putting up 155.0 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 31st with five passing touchdowns.

With just 101 points (11.2 per game), the Giants are having trouble finding the end zone this year.

New York carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 30.4 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Giants are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 21 total red-zone pass attempts (35.0% red-zone pass rate).

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 29 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.

In the air, Dallas has allowed the fourth-lowest number of passing yards in the NFL, 1,433 (179.1 per game).

The Cowboys are allowing the fifth-fewest points in the NFL, 18.5 per game.

Dallas' defense hasn't allowed a player to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Nine players have hauled in a touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Darius Slayton vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Darius Slayton Daron Bland Rec. Targets 41 32 Def. Targets Receptions 23 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.7 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 316 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 35.1 3.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 110 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.