Will Deon Jackson Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Deon Jackson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants have a game against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Jackson's stats can be found below.
Rep Deon Jackson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Jackson has season stats of 14 rushes for 16 yards and zero TDs, picking up 1.1 yards per carry. He also has five catches on six targets for 14 yards.
Keep an eye on Jackson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Deon Jackson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Giants have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Jashaun Corbin (LP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Equanimeous St. Brown
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for D.J. Chark
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Laviska Shenault Jr.
Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jackson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|14
|16
|0
|1.1
|6
|5
|14
|0
Jackson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|13
|14
|0
|5
|14
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.