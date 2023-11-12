Deon Jackson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants have a game against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Jackson's stats can be found below.

In the running game, Jackson has season stats of 14 rushes for 16 yards and zero TDs, picking up 1.1 yards per carry. He also has five catches on six targets for 14 yards.

Deon Jackson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Giants have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Jashaun Corbin (LP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att



Week 10 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Jackson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 14 16 0 1.1 6 5 14 0

Jackson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Jaguars 13 14 0 5 14 0 Week 9 @Raiders 1 2 0 0 0 0

