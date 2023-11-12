Dorian Finney-Smith NBA Player Preview vs. the Wizards - November 12
Dorian Finney-Smith's Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.
In this article we will break down Finney-Smith's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
- Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)
Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Conceding 114.4 points per game last year made the Wizards the 17th-ranked team in the league defensively.
- In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the league last season, conceding 43 per game.
- The Wizards gave up 24.8 assists per game last year (seventh in the NBA).
- On defense, the Wizards conceded 12 made three-pointers per game last year, ninth in the league.
Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/24/2023
|31
|12
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11/10/2022
|30
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
