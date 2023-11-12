Dorian Finney-Smith's Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time out, a 121-107 loss to the Celtics, Finney-Smith had nine points.

In this article we will break down Finney-Smith's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

  • Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)
  • Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)
  • Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

  • Conceding 114.4 points per game last year made the Wizards the 17th-ranked team in the league defensively.
  • In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the league last season, conceding 43 per game.
  • The Wizards gave up 24.8 assists per game last year (seventh in the NBA).
  • On defense, the Wizards conceded 12 made three-pointers per game last year, ninth in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
1/24/2023 31 12 5 2 2 0 1
11/10/2022 30 5 5 1 1 0 1

