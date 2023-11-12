Dorian Finney-Smith's Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time out, a 121-107 loss to the Celtics, Finney-Smith had nine points.

In this article we will break down Finney-Smith's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Over 11.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)

Over 5.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114.4 points per game last year made the Wizards the 17th-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the league last season, conceding 43 per game.

The Wizards gave up 24.8 assists per game last year (seventh in the NBA).

On defense, the Wizards conceded 12 made three-pointers per game last year, ninth in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 31 12 5 2 2 0 1 11/10/2022 30 5 5 1 1 0 1

