When the New York Rangers play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Gustafsson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken five shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.

Gustafsson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:25 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 18:43 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:02 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:11 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:14 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:15 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:23 Away W 4-1 10/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

