When the New York Rangers play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Gustafsson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

  • Gustafsson has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken five shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Gustafsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:25 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 18:43 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:02 Away L 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:11 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:14 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:15 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:23 Away W 4-1
10/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

